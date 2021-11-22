Kojima Productions launches movie, TV, music division based in LA

Those who follow Hideo Kojima know the man is a huge fan of film and today Kojima Productions has a new division tasked with working on film, music, and television. “The new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music and film, as well as the more familiar games industry. The team has as its charter, the goal of expanding the reach and awareness of the properties now under development at Kojima Productions, and to make them even more a part of our popular culture. Although we are a global organization, the new business development team will be centred in Los Angeles, CA. We are truly excited and looking forward to working with the very best entertainment talent we can, across all of the entertainment industries.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO