Kojima Productions launches movie, TV, music division based in LA

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal Gear and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has had aspirations to direct movies for most of his life, and it seems he’s taken one big step closer to realizing those aspirations. Via GamesIndustry.biz, his Kojima Productions has launched a new movie, TV, and music division based in Los Angeles, focused...

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

