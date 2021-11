Crust Pizza Co. is opening its first Tomball location at 14441 FM 2920, Tomball, in the first quarter of 2022, the company said. The restaurant will be located at the old location of Frey’s Backyard Cafe, which closed in September 2020 after seven years in business. Crust Pizza Co., which offers gourmet pizza, pastas, salads and hot sandwiches, has locations across the Houston area and Louisiana. www.crustpizzaco.com.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO