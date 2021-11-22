Passenger dies, driver badly injured in Hwy 99 crash Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A passenger in a two-car crash near Woodburn late Friday morning died from fatal injuries, officials said.

Emergency personnel was dispatched shortly after 11:30 a.m. to Highway 99 East near Milepost 35.

According to the Oregon State Police Troopers, Francisco Alvarez Brionez, 80, entered the highway in a Nissan Versa and collided with Ronald Bode, 66, who was driving a Peterbilt dump truck.

Judith Harley, 77, from Woodburn was a passenger in the Versa. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Alvarez Brionez was taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries. Officials said Bode was not injured in the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.