Within his first few months as a Patriot, it was clear Matt Judon had brought a distinct edge to Bill Belichick’s defense. On Thursday night, Judon gave voice to that edge. “We kinda wanna be a-holes on the field, but good guys off the field,” he said after a 25-0 shutout in Atlanta. “Make sure we don’t get penalized. We play within the rules, but we’re a nasty group. So that’s how we like to play, and that’s how we gotta play in order for our team to win.”

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO