A great rock-and-roll wrong has finally been righted for the Go-Go’s, the first—and only—all-female rock band to ever earn a number one album, which it did with 1981’s Beauty and the Beat. (Other women have since reached the top spot, but none wrote all their own songs, as the Go-Go’s did.) Forty years after that feat, and fifteen years after they became eligible, Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Gina Schock, Charlotte Caffey, and Austin’s Kathy Valentine were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last month in a sold-out ceremony-slash-concert that will premiere Saturday, November 20, on HBO and HBO Max.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO