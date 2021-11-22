ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

7 Shelby County schools receive $10,000 STEM grants

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
WSOC Classroom Generic Funding is provided through Governor Lee’s Future Workforce Initiative, which is aimed at increasing access to CTE, STEM, and Work-Based Learning (WBL) in the classroom.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Shelby County schools have received $10,000 each for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math); middle school career and technical education; and high-school-based enterprise projects.

The grants are part of $800,000 in funds awarded by the Tennessee’s Department of Education to 38 districts in the state, according to a release from TDOE.

Funding is provided through Governor Lee’s Future Workforce Initiative, which is aimed at increasing access to CTE, STEM, and Work-Based Learning (WBL) in the classroom. 

For the past two years, the department awarded start-up funding for middle school STEM and CTE programs. This year, in addition to start-up grants, schools that previously received funding were eligible to apply for expansion STEM and CTE grants, while high schools had the opportunity to qualify for SBE funding to increase enrollment in WBL courses, the release said.

Middle School STEM Start-Up & Expansion Grants has been awarded to schools in 26 districts, and Middle School CTE Start-Up & Expansion Grants has been awarded to schools in 15 districts. Eight districts will receive High School SBE grant funding, with a total of 89 schools receiving grants, the release said.

The following schools in Shelby County received grants:

Booker T. Washington High School

Bellevue Middle School

Dexter Middle School

Havenview Middle School

Kate Bond Middle School

Ridgeway Middle School

Oakhaven Middle School

Grant funds will be available to districts on Dec. 1.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

