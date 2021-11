In one of the more interesting offseason moves, former T1 and NS Jungler Peanut has been traded for Gen.G’s Mid Laner, Bdd. This comes after two interesting seasons for the respective teams. NS had a bad Spring Split, but was able to turn it around in time for the Summer Split. Unfortunately, despite this, they still couldn’t make the Worlds run. Gen.G on the other hand seemed to have fell apart in the Summer. They were not able to win any big matches, but were always able to beat teams beneath them. They made it to Worlds due to this and made Semifinals despite all expectations. The swap was announced in the tweet below:

