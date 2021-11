A YouTube star with over one million subscribers has died just days after uploading a video for his birthday jokingly titled, "I Am Not Dead, I Am 57 Today." Sadly, on Saturday, just five days after sharing the video, Eckhoff fell through the ice on a Norwegian pond. Witnesses heard screams and called emergency services, who were able to find and rescue Tor, but he died at the hospital the next day. It is believed he was filming a video at the time of the accident.

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO