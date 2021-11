Valtix conducted by an independent research firm, which reveals the top challenges, opportunities and strategies IT leaders are dealing with when it comes to multi-cloud security. The survey of more than 200 IT leaders in the U.S. finds that while 95% of businesses are making multi-cloud a strategic priority in 2022, with security being top of mind (96%), only 54% feel highly confident that they have the tools or skills they need to execute. In fact, 76% of respondents believe it is “underinvested” at their respective companies when it comes to multi-cloud operations in general.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO