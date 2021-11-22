ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Review | Corporate Law and the Theory of the Firm: Reconstructing Corporations, Shareholders, Directors, Owners, and Investors (The Economics of Legal Relationships)

By James A. DiGabriele, PhD/DPS, CPA/ABV/CFF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Corporate Law and the Theory of the Firm, author Wm. Dennis Huber, an attorney and CPA with graduate degrees in economics and finance, challenges decades of judicial opinions, as well as accounting, economic, and legal research by providing persuasive, well-supported arguments that there is no separation of ownership and control...

