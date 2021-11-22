Was ‘All My Loving’ the Last Song John Lennon Heard?

There are shows that break a writer’s heart, and brain. This is one of those shows—openhearted, genre-defying, utterly overwhelming, glorious to watch but confounding to write about. (My hard drive is littered with drafts of this short review.) Structured as a live concert, with bits of storytelling woven in (the songs are by Abigail Nessen-Bengson and Shaun Bengson, who write and perform under the name The Bengsons, and the book by the Bengsons and playwright Sarah Gancher), Hundred Days recounts the tumultuous first three weeks in the relationship of Abigail and Shaun, a relationship that includes both collaboration—they wrote their first song the first day they met—and a quirky romance/marriage. Remarkably, the Bengsons and Gancher manage, in their high-octane show, to be by turns sweet and cynical, tender and tough, jaded and jejune, not to mention in-your-face aggressive and achingly vulnerable.

