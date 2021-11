The primary ways to get involved with digital currencies are either through a centralized or decentralized exchange. In today’s advanced cryptocurrency ecosystem, there are hundreds of both classes of exchanges, most of which have a common denominator including a complicated user experience (UX). While some centralized exchanges are attempting to design a more simplified UI/UX, decentralized exchanges are still largely in their infancy and often pose a very steep learning curve for users, particularly the new ones. There are many emerging solutions helping users navigate the industry, and one of the most innovative is Arken Finance.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO