Adele Reveals The Song She Will Never Perform Live

energy941.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the most recent interview on the Spout Podcast, host Tamara Dhia chatted with Grammy-winning superstar, Adele, about basketball, her...

www.energy941.com

goodhousekeeping.com

Adele Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted a Divorce

Adele opened up about her realization that she wanted a divorce. In her intimate interview with media icon Oprah Winfrey, the "Easy on Me" singer opened up about her decision to get divorced from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and how she reflected on the experience in her upcoming album, 30. The pop star also got candid about her thoughts on marriage and the nuclear family.
HuffingtonPost

Adele Reveals Very Special Audience Member At LA Concert: 'Never Been So Nervous'

Adele has revealed the most important guest at her top secret, star-studded Los Angeles concert last month: her 9-year-old son Angelo. “It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!” the British singer tweeted Sunday, hours before the concert special and sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, “Adele: One Night Only,” was set to air on CBS.
Adele
Drake
Indy100

Adele shares surprise acoustic performance of new song ahead of album release and fans are loving it

Adele has treated fans by dropping a video of herself singing an acoustic version of a new song ahead of her album release tomorrow (November, 19). In a surprise post across her social media platforms, the Easy On Me singer can be seen giving the stripped-back rendition of the track To Be Loved – featured on the highly anticipated upcoming album 30 – from the comfort of her couch at home.
The Independent

‘Ultimate longing for lost love’: Oprah reveals her favourite Adele songs

Oprah Winfrey has revealed her three favourite Adele songs - as the singer stood behind her to critique the choices. “My favourite Adele song of all time is Someone Like You,” the famous talkshow host said. “It’s the ultimate longing for what could have been - lost love - and...
Daily Mail

Adele admits she is 'so emotional' ahead her first UK performance in four years as she takes to the stage for An Audience with Adele - after earning rave reviews for her new album 30

Adele is back to delight her fans in the UK with a TV special where the hit singer will perform her biggest songs for a star-studded audience in London. Just days after releasing her fourth studio album, 30, Adele will be back on our TV screens in a one off special filmed at the London Palladium earlier this month (November 6).
#Friendship#British#The Spout Podcast Now
Billboard

Adele Leaves Us in Shambles With Living Room Performance of ‘To Be Loved’: Watch

Adele belted her heart out (and broke ours) during a six-minute video of her singing “To Be Loved,” which she released Wednesday (Nov. 17) on her socials. The British pop superstar gave fans their first proper listen to the song before it officially arrives Friday, along with the rest of her fourth studio album 30. During her One Night Only television special that aired Sunday on CBS, Adele performed four songs from the album: her current Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Easy on Me,” along with the premieres of “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game.” In the interview portion of the primetime special with Oprah Winfrey, Adele revealed that she had played “To Be Loved” and other tracks from her forthcoming LP to her estranged father before he died in the spring.
HuffingtonPost

Adele Reveals The Moment She First Admitted Her Marriage Was Ending

Adele opened up about the breakdown of her marriage and the events that inspired her new album in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night on CBS. “I do remember one of my friends, we were answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’” Adele recalled. “And I just said it in front of three of my friends. I was like, ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not not living. I’m just plodding along.’ And I remember there was a lyric that I wrote that I put on a song on ’25,’ which was ‘I want to live and not just survive.’ And I definitely felt like that.”
heymix.com

Adele debuts her new song “To Be Loved” live from her living room on social media

Adele took to social media to share a new live video of herself singing her latest song ‘To Be Loved’ from her upcoming album ’30’. Adele, 33, posted the live video on Twitter, showing the singer sitting down in what appeared to be her living room in the clip, with just a piano playing in the background, accompanying her vocals. She wore an all black outfit and had her hair pulled back as she closed her eyes and brought the tune to life. “To Be Loved,” she simply captioned the video that she shared to her page.
thatgrapejuice.net

Adele Covers The Face / Reveals She’s Unlikely to Tour ’30’ Album

Adele may be the biggest selling star on the planet, but that hasn’t halted her promotional hustle on the eve of the release of ’30’ – her first studio album in six years. The ‘Easy On Me’ chart-topper aptly serves face on the cover of The Face magazine, which serves...
romper.com

Adele Said She Was "So Nervous" To Perform For Her Son Angelo For The First Time Ever

On Sunday night, Adele performed live for the first time in years. She stood in front of a crowd of A-list celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, and Drake, belting out some of her most popular hits alongside new songs from her album 30 for her One Night Only special for CBS. The singer admitted she had “never been so nervous in my life” after the concert on Twitter, but not because of all those celebrities. One Night Only was the first time Adele performed in front of her son Angelo.
NME

Adele reveals she considered not releasing new album ’30’

Adele has revealed that she considered not releasing her fourth album ’30’. The singer-songwriter’s new record – the follow-up to 2015’s ’25’ – is due to arrive this Friday (November 19), having been previewed by the comeback track ‘Easy On Me’ as well as ‘Hold On’. Adele previously confirmed that...
People

Adele Reveals Song 'I Drink Wine' Was Originally 15 Minutes: 'No One's Playing' That

Ten minutes of Taylor Swift and now potentially 15 minutes from Adele? We can't keep up!. Following the release of Adele's fourth studio album 30 on Friday, Rolling Stone reported that during her cover story interview earlier this year, the British singer-songwriter revealed that her single "I Drink Wine" was originally 15 minutes long.
