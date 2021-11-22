ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Pistons head coach offered poignant advice to the player who tried to fight LeBron James over a violent hit

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viMDU_0d3zfkPe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15f5K7_0d3zfkPe00
Isaiah Stewart.

Carlos Osorio/AP Images

  • Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was ejected for trying to fight LeBron James after a hit to his face.
  • Pistons coach Dwane Casey said he told Stewart, 20, not to let the moment define him.
  • Stewart is a hard-working fan-favorite who is also known for being polite and coachable.

Isaiah Stewart lost his cool on Sunday.

During the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers, Stewart and LeBron James got tangled up on a box-out. As James tried to wrestle free, he struck Stewart in the face. Stewart began bleeding and repeatedly tried to chase down James to fight, or at least confront him.

At one point, Stewart was being led away from the court when he charged back at James and the Lakers. It took several security guards, Pistons players, and coaches to restrain him.

Stewart is a second-year player, still just 20 years old. He has become a fan-favorite in Detroit and a productive player for his energy on offense and defense.

And though Pistons fans may know him well, he is still relatively anonymous to the larger sports world.

It's for this reason, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey told reporters that he told Stewart not to let the moment define him.

"I told him, 'Don't let this define who you are,'" Casey told reporters, according to The Athletic's James Edwards III . "'It doesn't define your game whatsoever. Keep your head (up) and don't get a reputation afterward.

"I feel for the young man because he's such a competitor and plays so hard. He's a great kid. He felt like he got a cheap shot across his brow. On the street, it would be a different story.

"It's no reflection on who Isaiah Stewart is whatsoever."

According to Edwards, Stewart is a far different person than the one on display on Sunday who went viral for trying to attack the face of basketball for the last two decades.

According to Edwards, during media sessions, Stewart is polite and often says "sir" or "ma'am" in his answers. Stewart is also known for being hard-working and coachable.

"Stewart isn't the maniac you saw running around on television," Edwards wrote. "That's a misconception. He's actually everything you want in a basketball player and, from all accounts, in a man."

Indeed, Stewart will still have plenty of opportunities to avoid being known as "The player who tried to fight LeBron James." He will likely serve a suspension for the fracas, but when he returns to the court, he'll have some damage to repair.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dwane Casey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Ap#The Los Angeles Lakers#Athletic
The Spun

Look: Bronny’s Insane Dunk Went Viral On Friday Night

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has literally taken his game to new heights. On Friday night, LeBron shared a jaw-dropping video of Bronny throwing down an incredible dunk in pregame warm-ups. The video showed Bronny throwing the ball off the backboard for a self-assisted windmill. The...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James was protected from Isaiah Stewart by so many people

LeBron James may have caused Isaiah Stewart to go nuts on him during Sunday’s game with a dirty blow to the face, but he wasn’t on an island afterwards. Far from it. James was ejected for taking a dirty shot that left Stewart bloodied during the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game (close angles here). Stewart was furious afterwards and got ejected from the game. He wanted to fight everyone (video here).
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
Popculture

Lebron James Involved in Bloody Fight During Lakers Game Against Pistons

LeBron James was ejected on Sunday after bloodying Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the third quarter. Stewart had to be held back by Pistons staff and teammates, breaking away to come after James several times while blood streamed down his face. James was ejected for his role in the...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
Insider

Insider

200K+
Followers
18K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy