Vaccinating children against COVID-19 is on parents’ minds, now Australia’s rollout is open to those aged 12 and over, and regulators are actively considering vaccination for five to 11 year olds. Many parents will be thinking about the pros and cons of their children being vaccinated. Excess weight seems to be an important factor that increases the chance of COVID-19 progressing to severe disease, including in children. Yet the benefits of vaccines for children with excess weight or obesity hasn’t received much attention. Read more: ...

KIDS ・ 11 DAYS AGO