Accidents

Dad set fire in bedroom closet while his family was home, Georgia fire officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
Wichita Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of setting fire to a bedroom closet while his wife and kids were inside their Atlanta-area home is facing criminal charges, Georgia fire officials say. Crews were alerted to a house fire in Lawrenceville on Saturday, Nov. 20, when a 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband had...

www.kansas.com

