Publix puts purchase limits on holiday food, other items amid supply issues

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix shoppers will have to put a cap on their holiday season purchases after the supermarket chain enacted purchase limits across all stories.

Director of Communications Maria Brous said high holiday demand and supply problems have forced the chain to limit certain items to 2 per customer.

Judge doesn’t revoke Henry Ruggs’ bail after missing alcohol test; he will be on 24/7 alcohol monitoring

Brous said signs will be placed to let the customers know about the limits.

These items include:

  • Canned cranberry sauce
  • Jarred gravy
  • Canned pie filling
  • Canola and vegetable oil
  • Cream cheese
  • Bacon
  • Rolled breakfast sausage
  • Paper napkins
  • Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery
  • Bath tissue
  • Refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)
  • Sports drinks
  • Aseptic type juices (Capri sun)
  • Canned cat food (variety packs)
  • Refrigerated pet food

The limits will be enacted across all seven states where Publix operates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

