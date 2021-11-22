Publix puts purchase limits on holiday food, other items amid supply issues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix shoppers will have to put a cap on their holiday season purchases after the supermarket chain enacted purchase limits across all stories.

Director of Communications Maria Brous said high holiday demand and supply problems have forced the chain to limit certain items to 2 per customer.

Brous said signs will be placed to let the customers know about the limits.

These items include:

Canned cranberry sauce

Jarred gravy

Canned pie filling

Canola and vegetable oil

Cream cheese

Bacon

Rolled breakfast sausage

Paper napkins

Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

Bath tissue

Refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)

Sports drinks

Aseptic type juices (Capri sun)

Canned cat food (variety packs)

Refrigerated pet food

The limits will be enacted across all seven states where Publix operates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.