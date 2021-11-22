Dad set fire in bedroom closet while his family was home, Georgia fire officials say
By Tanasia Kenney
Tri-City Herald
6 days ago
A man accused of setting fire to a bedroom closet while his wife and kids were inside their Atlanta-area home is facing criminal charges, Georgia fire officials say. Crews were alerted to a house fire in Lawrenceville on Saturday, Nov. 20, when a 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband had...
WHITE HOUSE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A home in White House is a total loss and a family homeless after a fire ripped through their home Thursday evening. The home is located on Martin Covington Rd in White House. Martin Covington Rd sets just below Cross Plains and falls in their fire jurisdiction. MAP.
A North Carolina man says he’s grateful to be alive after an explosion rocked his home, sparking a massive fire on Thanksgiving Day. Benny Weeks, 59, was alone at his Carteret County home Thursday, Nov. 25, when the blast occurred, according to WCTI. He said he had just finished eating dinner.
Multiple people have been forced from their home after a fire Sunday in Merced, according to fire officials. It appears a total of eight people — four adults and four minors — have been displaced. Firefighters responded about 10:30 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 200...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An entire family of seven is safe after Peoria Firefighters and paramedics assisted the family out of a burning home on the corner of N. North Street and W. Doubet Court. Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the house to find light smoke erupting from the roof...
Firefighters are battling a large fire in a multi-family home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Monroe Street. Firefighters said the heavy fire had been knocked down by 3:15 p.m. but crews remained at the scene for about another hour "chasing hot spots" throughout the building.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A cat may be the reason three Syracuse residents escaped an apartment fire. Fire officials told Syracuse.com the fire was reported Saturday morning on the first floor of the building in the city’s Westcott neighborhood. Related video above: Meet the 4-eared cat has taken the internet by...
“He’s a jogger turned hero! This man takes a detour from his run after seeing smoke coming from a home in Scotts Valley, California. He rings the doorbell to alert the homeowners, but gets a recorded message saying they aren’t available. Then, a woman’s voice comes on over the Ring doorbell. He tells the homeowners their house is on fire, and they immediately think of their pets inside. Courtney Polito gives him the security code, where there are two Dachshunds, a rabbit and a cat.” – Inside Edition.
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon. That’s according to Matthew Denner, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director. Firefighters were called to the home on County Route 6, which is also known as Black Lake Road,...
A fire destroyed a Lake Wylie home late Tuesday, officials said. The fire was at a house on Summerside Drive in Lake Wylie, south of the North Carolina state line. Firefighters from Newport and Bethel fire departments in York County responded to the scene, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and other agencies, including the York County Fire Marshal’s Office, also responded.
The Lafayette Fire Department is still investigating after a home on Leroy Street was destroyed by a fire, but officially, no one was supposed to be living in the house. While Lafayette Fire Investigator Alton Trahan says they don't have all of the information yet, they do know the fire started in the living room.
LUCKETTS, Va. — A family in Lucketts lost everything to a house fire on Thanksgiving Day. The fire sparked before noon on Wilt Store road in Loudoun County. A relative on her way to spend Thanksgiving at the house said her uncle Syd Fearing, a local handyman, and wife also lost their beloved pet "Little Dog" and two cats.
LAWRENCE (CBS) — 10 people were forced out of a multi-family home on Margin Street in Lawrence after a fire on Sunday night.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the department received multiple calls about the fire at around 9:30 p.m.
“The deputy on arrival had heavy fire blowing out the first floor and out onto the second floor. People were exiting the building, scattered,” said Chief Moriarty.
There was a report of a person still inside, but crews did not find anyone inside the home.
Firefighters were able put out the blaze, but remained on the scene late Sunday night to watch out for any flare-ups.
Firefighters on the scene after a fire broke out at a two-story home in Lawrence. (WBZ-TV)
The cause of the fire is unknown, and there are no reported injuries at this time.
The Andover and Methuen Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family of six has been displaced after a fire broke out in their home on Sunday afternoon, according to Fresno fire officials. Around 1:30 p.m., the residents of a home on Maroa Street and Herndon Avenue called the Fresno Fire Department regarding smoke rapidly filling their residence. Fire crews say […]
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire Friday in Mount Airy. The fire broke out at 154 Evergreen Trail, forcing the residents from their home. Habersham E-911 dispatched Habersham County and Demorest firefighters to the scene. They arrived to find smoke showing from the...
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - At least five dogs and one cat has died after a mobile home fire in Port Orange, fire officials said. The Port Orange Fire Department said that firefighters responded to a mobile home fire around 8:15 a.m. Monday. There was one person inside the home who got out safely.
BATH TOWNSHIP — A Bath Township family escaped a fire late Thursday morning that destroyed their mobile home as well as the one next to it. Firefighters from the Bath Township Fire Department found the mobile home on lot 30 fully involved when they arrived at the 2145 N. Dixie Highway mobile home park at 11:12 a.m.
North Syracuse — A North Syracuse woman has been charged with arson and making a false written statement after setting her own home on fire and lying to police about it, according to the North Syracuse Police Department. Danielle I. Dobbin, 22, was playing with a lighter and started a...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Two firefighters were injured Saturday night, the county's fire and emergency service said, after a man allegedly set a fire in his own home. In a release, Gwinnett Fire said the two firefighters had burn injuries from the incident and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The injuries were described as not life-threatening.
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Firefighters gifted a family a turkey after their Thanksgiving meal was burned in a kitchen fire on Thursday, according to North Central fire officials. Fire crews responded to a residence in Kerman for reports of a kitchen fire. Crews say they arrived after the fire had been extinguished by the property owner, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was injured Wednesday evening after a large fire at a home in Fayetteville, the fire department said. Fayetteville firefighters responded to a home along the 2100 block of Galax Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find heavy fire visible from the front of a large two-story residence, a news release said.
Comments / 0