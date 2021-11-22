ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WFXR News gets you winter-ready across Virginia

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOBjD_0d3zdvnz00

(WFXR) — From snow to ice to freezing rain, the WFXR News Pinpoint Weather team is eager to get you winter ready for 2021.

To help you prepare for the season, WFXR News is airing a winter special that is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. You will learn about how a La Nina will impact the Virginia area and ways to winterize your home.

Be sure to tune into WFXR News on the first day of December to make sure you are ready for old man winter.

