Dad set fire in bedroom closet while his family was home, Georgia fire officials say
By Tanasia Kenney
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
6 days ago
A man accused of setting fire to a bedroom closet while his wife and kids were inside their Atlanta-area home is facing criminal charges, Georgia fire officials say. Crews were alerted to a house fire in Lawrenceville on Saturday, Nov. 20, when a 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband had...
WHITE HOUSE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A home in White House is a total loss and a family homeless after a fire ripped through their home Thursday evening. The home is located on Martin Covington Rd in White House. Martin Covington Rd sets just below Cross Plains and falls in their fire jurisdiction. MAP.
A North Carolina man says he’s grateful to be alive after an explosion rocked his home, sparking a massive fire on Thanksgiving Day. Benny Weeks, 59, was alone at his Carteret County home Thursday, Nov. 25, when the blast occurred, according to WCTI. He said he had just finished eating dinner.
Multiple people have been forced from their home after a fire Sunday in Merced, according to fire officials. It appears a total of eight people — four adults and four minors — have been displaced. Firefighters responded about 10:30 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 200...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A cat may be the reason three Syracuse residents escaped an apartment fire. Fire officials told Syracuse.com the fire was reported Saturday morning on the first floor of the building in the city’s Westcott neighborhood. Related video above: Meet the 4-eared cat has taken the internet by...
Authorities in Connecticut arrested a man six months after he allegedly set fire to a house while in a drunken rage brought on by the tragic death of his newborn child, just hours after the family pit bull mauled the infant to death. The New London Police Department confirmed that...
“He’s a jogger turned hero! This man takes a detour from his run after seeing smoke coming from a home in Scotts Valley, California. He rings the doorbell to alert the homeowners, but gets a recorded message saying they aren’t available. Then, a woman’s voice comes on over the Ring doorbell. He tells the homeowners their house is on fire, and they immediately think of their pets inside. Courtney Polito gives him the security code, where there are two Dachshunds, a rabbit and a cat.” – Inside Edition.
A fire destroyed a Lake Wylie home late Tuesday, officials said. The fire was at a house on Summerside Drive in Lake Wylie, south of the North Carolina state line. Firefighters from Newport and Bethel fire departments in York County responded to the scene, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and other agencies, including the York County Fire Marshal’s Office, also responded.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People of Curtis are helping raise money for a family of four who lost their home and belongings in a house fire Wednesday. Tanner and Taylor Eberle say they are grateful for the outpouring of support from their community and beyond since a fire and attempts to control it claimed so much.
A man accused of trying to set fire to the Moorpark home of two of his relatives—a husband and wife—has been charged with five felonies, court records show. Police say 33-year-old Shaka Watkins poured gasoline on the front door and garage door of a home in the 100 block of Moonsong Court as well as a car parked in front around 10 a.m. Nov. 19.
The Lafayette Fire Department is still investigating after a home on Leroy Street was destroyed by a fire, but officially, no one was supposed to be living in the house. While Lafayette Fire Investigator Alton Trahan says they don't have all of the information yet, they do know the fire started in the living room.
LUCKETTS, Va. — A family in Lucketts lost everything to a house fire on Thanksgiving Day. The fire sparked before noon on Wilt Store road in Loudoun County. A relative on her way to spend Thanksgiving at the house said her uncle Syd Fearing, a local handyman, and wife also lost their beloved pet "Little Dog" and two cats.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire Friday in Mount Airy. The fire broke out at 154 Evergreen Trail, forcing the residents from their home. Habersham E-911 dispatched Habersham County and Demorest firefighters to the scene. They arrived to find smoke showing from the...
LAWRENCE (CBS) — 10 people were forced out of a multi-family home on Margin Street in Lawrence after a fire on Sunday night.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the department received multiple calls about the fire at around 9:30 p.m.
“The deputy on arrival had heavy fire blowing out the first floor and out onto the second floor. People were exiting the building, scattered,” said Chief Moriarty.
There was a report of a person still inside, but crews did not find anyone inside the home.
Firefighters were able put out the blaze, but remained on the scene late Sunday night to watch out for any flare-ups.
Firefighters on the scene after a fire broke out at a two-story home in Lawrence. (WBZ-TV)
The cause of the fire is unknown, and there are no reported injuries at this time.
The Andover and Methuen Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family of six has been displaced after a fire broke out in their home on Sunday afternoon, according to Fresno fire officials. Around 1:30 p.m., the residents of a home on Maroa Street and Herndon Avenue called the Fresno Fire Department regarding smoke rapidly filling their residence. Fire crews say […]
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Multiple firefighters and law enforcement agencies responded to a large fire at a three-story house Tuesday night in Lake Wylie. The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 9:45 p.m. that the Newport and Bethel Fire Departments were battling a house fire on Summerside Drive. A video posted shows heavy flames on the roof of a home. Fire investigators said the fire began just before 9 p.m. and a family of four was home but wasn’t injured.
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - At least five dogs and one cat has died after a mobile home fire in Port Orange, fire officials said. The Port Orange Fire Department said that firefighters responded to a mobile home fire around 8:15 a.m. Monday. There was one person inside the home who got out safely.
Firefighters are battling a large fire in a multi-family home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Monroe Street. Firefighters said the heavy fire had been knocked down by 3:15 p.m. but crews remained at the scene for about another hour "chasing hot spots" throughout the building.
BATH TOWNSHIP — A Bath Township family escaped a fire late Thursday morning that destroyed their mobile home as well as the one next to it. Firefighters from the Bath Township Fire Department found the mobile home on lot 30 fully involved when they arrived at the 2145 N. Dixie Highway mobile home park at 11:12 a.m.
North Syracuse — A North Syracuse woman has been charged with arson and making a false written statement after setting her own home on fire and lying to police about it, according to the North Syracuse Police Department. Danielle I. Dobbin, 22, was playing with a lighter and started a...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Two firefighters were injured Saturday night, the county's fire and emergency service said, after a man allegedly set a fire in his own home. In a release, Gwinnett Fire said the two firefighters had burn injuries from the incident and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The injuries were described as not life-threatening.
