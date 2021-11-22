ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

25-year-old Tennessee man dies in Buchanan County car crash, police say

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4lZv_0d3zcMbN00

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Route 83 Friday claimed the life of a 25-year-old Tennessee man, Virginia State Police (VSP) say.

A release from VSP states that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado had been traveling north on Route 83 when it ran off the side of the road, hit an embankment and flipped over.

The driver, identified by police as Johnathan D. Jewell, of Lafayette, Tennessee, died from his injuries at Pikeville Medical Center. The release states he was not wearing a seatbelt.

VSP: Hundreds of commercial vehicle violations cited in Southwest Va. during team-up with NC police

VSP continues to investigate the crash, and no further details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

Related
WJHL

Police: Man shot at NC mall remains in critical condition

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that a man remains in critical condition following Friday’s shooting at a shopping mall that was packed with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving. Durham police said Saturday that investigators continue to investigate the incident at The Streets at Southpoint. The shooting also wounded a 10-year-old […]
DURHAM, NC
WJHL

UPDATE: Man dead in officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic dispute in Roanoke County

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. (11/27/21): Roanoke County Police have updated the details surrounding the officer-involved shooting from Friday night. According to police, the incident began with a domestic dispute involving a weapon. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Lantern Street in the North Lakes area around 7 p.m. While on the scene, officers set up […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Heavy police presence reported overnight in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Police lights and questions swirled out of one area in Carter County on Friday night. A heavy police presence was reported on Dave Buck Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Agencies spotted on the scene included the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the Elizabethton Police Department and the Johnson City Police Department. Authorities told […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pikeville, TN
City
Lafayette, TN
State
Tennessee State
Buchanan County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Buchanan County, VA
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WJHL

UPDATE: Missing Sullivan County woman found safe

UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday night that Christine Smuniewski was found safe. Previous: SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office sought help from the public Thursday night in the search of a woman missing out of Sullivan County. According to a Facebook post from the office, Christine Smuniewski, 29, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Virginia State Police#Vsp#Chevrolet#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WJHL

House fire displacing people inside rural Loudoun County home

LUCKETTS, Va. (WDVM) — A first alarm fire in rural Loudoun County destroyed a home in the 13000 block of Wilt Store Road and displaced people inside of the home on Thursday. Just before noon, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue responded to a first-alarm house fire in Lucketts off route 15. People inside the home […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport FD: Structure fire in industrial building in Sullivan Gardens, local church joins in to provide meals to crews

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – City officials said that the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a structure fire near Sullivan Gardens Parkway Thanksgiving morning, and ended up with an unlikely welcome while they fought the blaze. According to KFD public information officer Barry Brickey, firefighters were called to Master Tool and Die on Regional […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy