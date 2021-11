Steve Nash finally pulled the trigger on Monday night. Now, the question is, will it be a long-term move or just a decision he felt was needed at the time?. The Nets’ coach inserted LaMarcus Aldridge into the starting lineup to start the second half of the Nets’ victory over the Cavaliers, a choice that sparked his team to a road win as Blake Griffin’s season-long struggles continued. Down 11 at the half, the Nets outscored Cleveland by 16 after the break, with Aldridge playing a major role.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO