MLS

Atlanta United’s first two MLS games in 2022 announced

By Doug Roberson
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago
Atlanta United will open the 2022 MLS season hosting Sporting KC on Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That game will be followed by the team playing at Colorado at Dick’s Sporting...

ABC6.com

Patriots Face Quick Turnaround Before Thursday’s Game in Atlanta

The Patriots extended their longest winning streak since 2019 with a 45-7 blowout win over the Browns. Despite not having leading rusher Damien Harris, New England still had one of its most efficient offensive efforts of the seasons. The Patriots also came out of the win relatively unscathed on the injury front, a positive sign with only a few days to prepare for their Thursday night matchup with Atlanta.
NFL
10NEWS

Tampa Bay United joins USL W League with first game in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — Come next year, Tampa Bay United will be playing in its first game in the W League. Tuesday, the United Soccer League announced Tampa Bay United will join the USL W ahead of the league's inaugural season in 2022. It's the first soccer club in Florida to join the league.
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Glesnes rocket vs Atlanta United a finalist for MLS Goal of the Year

The Jakob Glesnes rocket that earned the Philadelphia Union a point in stoppage time and hit the crossbar not once, not twice, but three times is one of 16 finalists for Major League Soccer Goal of the Year. In case you don’t remember his goal from another area code to...
MLS
Maine Campus

Men’s basketball splits first two games of the season

Over the past week, the University of Maine men’s basketball program took on Virginia Tech and UMaine Farmington to kick off the 2021-22 regular season. Coming out of the 2020-21 season where the Black Bears ended the year with a 2-7 record, head coach Richard Barron and the players are looking to rewrite the script as the games continue to stack up.
COLLEGE SPORTS
atlutd.com

Atlanta United’s Rob Valentino Signs Multiyear Contract as Assistant Coach

ATLANTA— Atlanta United today announced Rob Valentino has signed with the club through the 2024 season as Assistant Coach. Valentino originally joined the club in 2018 and served as interim head coach this season prior to Gonzalo Pineda’s appointment. Valentino rounds out Pineda’s staff for next season alongside Diego de la Torre (assistant), Liam Curran (goalkeeping) and Erik Marquis (video), as well as support staff Ryan Alexander (Director of Sports Science), Jack Kimber (fitness) and Ricardo Oliveira (fitness).
MLS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

