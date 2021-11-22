Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slumps beneath 21DMA at $1822, amid hawkish reaction to Powell’s renomination

Markets largely reflected strong macro news this week until the spook from a new COVID-19 variant/mutation (B1.1.529) observed in South Africa hit risk sentiment. The USD continued to strengthen amid strong US data and President Biden's re-nomination of Jerome Powell as Fed chair. At the same time, COVID-related restrictions are weighing on the euro. Yields edged higher through the week on the back of reacceleration in economic activity and hawkish comments from ECB governing council members. On the B1.1.529 news, they dropped again and Bunds hit the lows of last week. It has been somewhat of a roller-coaster week for equities with global indices down across the board on COVID-fears after a week with VIX volatility at its highest since early October. There is also a flip side to strong macro news for stock markets these days as it moves us closer to monetary tightening.

