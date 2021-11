What teams go head to head tonight on Sunday Night Football in Week 12? An AFC North battle occurs as the Cleveland Browns (6-5) head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens (7-3). The Ravens got a Week 11 win despite having QB Lamar Jackson out with an illness. Can they keep their hold of the AFC North crown in his return? Keep reading below for more information regarding the start time, channel, and live stream options for Sunday Night Football, as well as a preview and prediction.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO