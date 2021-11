Cadillac is doubling down on electric vehicles over the next couple of years, a chapter that began with the reveal of the stylish Lyriq SUV. In September, the automaker announced that the first batch of Lyriqs sold out in under 20 minutes. Of course, more Lyriq EVs are on the way, but it's far from the last new Cadillac EV. Last week, we uncovered trademark filings for what appeared to be three upcoming Cadillac EVs, including an electric version of the Cadillac Escalade known as the Escalade IQL. Well, CarBuzz has now found another two names to add to that list: Escalade IQ and Ascendiq. The trademark filings came from numerous trademark offices including the USPTO.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO