Dad set fire in bedroom closet while his family was home, Georgia fire officials say

LAWRENCE (CBS) — 10 people were forced out of a multi-family home on Margin Street in Lawrence after a fire on Sunday night. Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the department received multiple calls about the fire at around 9:30 p.m. “The deputy on arrival had heavy fire blowing out the first floor and out onto the second floor. People were exiting the building, scattered,” said Chief Moriarty. There was a report of a person still inside, but crews did not find anyone inside the home. Firefighters were able put out the blaze, but remained on the scene late Sunday night to watch out for any flare-ups. Firefighters on the scene after a fire broke out at a two-story home in Lawrence. (WBZ-TV) The cause of the fire is unknown, and there are no reported injuries at this time. The Andover and Methuen Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire.

13 DAYS AGO