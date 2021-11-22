ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dad set fire in bedroom closet while his family was home, Georgia fire officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
Biloxi Sun Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of setting fire to a bedroom closet while his wife and kids were inside their Atlanta-area home is facing criminal charges, Georgia fire officials say. Crews were alerted to a house fire in Lawrenceville on Saturday, Nov. 20, when a 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband had...

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
smokeybarn.com

White House Family Home Destroyed By Fire

WHITE HOUSE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A home in White House is a total loss and a family homeless after a fire ripped through their home Thursday evening. The home is located on Martin Covington Rd in White House. Martin Covington Rd sets just below Cross Plains and falls in their fire jurisdiction. MAP.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Central Illinois Proud

Entire family safe after electrical fire on the second floor of home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An entire family of seven is safe after Peoria Firefighters and paramedics assisted the family out of a burning home on the corner of N. North Street and W. Doubet Court. Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the house to find light smoke erupting from the roof...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
nbcboston.com

Large Fire in Multi-Family Home in Roxbury

Firefighters are battling a large fire in a multi-family home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Monroe Street. Firefighters said the heavy fire had been knocked down by 3:15 p.m. but crews remained at the scene for about another hour "chasing hot spots" throughout the building.
BOSTON, MA
WISN

Cat saves the day, alerts residents to Syracuse apartment fire, officials say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A cat may be the reason three Syracuse residents escaped an apartment fire. Fire officials told Syracuse.com the fire was reported Saturday morning on the first floor of the building in the city’s Westcott neighborhood. Related video above: Meet the 4-eared cat has taken the internet by...
101 WIXX

Jogger Passes A Home On Fire, And Rescues Family Pets!

“He’s a jogger turned hero! This man takes a detour from his run after seeing smoke coming from a home in Scotts Valley, California. He rings the doorbell to alert the homeowners, but gets a recorded message saying they aren’t available. Then, a woman’s voice comes on over the Ring doorbell. He tells the homeowners their house is on fire, and they immediately think of their pets inside. Courtney Polito gives him the security code, where there are two Dachshunds, a rabbit and a cat.” – Inside Edition.
ACCIDENTS
wwnytv.com

Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon. That’s according to Matthew Denner, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director. Firefighters were called to the home on County Route 6, which is also known as Black Lake Road,...
MORRISTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Arson#Domestic Violence#Emergency Services
Rock Hill Herald

Lake Wylie SC home destroyed in overnight fire, officials say

A fire destroyed a Lake Wylie home late Tuesday, officials said. The fire was at a house on Summerside Drive in Lake Wylie, south of the North Carolina state line. Firefighters from Newport and Bethel fire departments in York County responded to the scene, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and other agencies, including the York County Fire Marshal’s Office, also responded.
WUSA9

Lucketts family loses home to fire on Thanksgiving Day

LUCKETTS, Va. — A family in Lucketts lost everything to a house fire on Thanksgiving Day. The fire sparked before noon on Wilt Store road in Loudoun County. A relative on her way to spend Thanksgiving at the house said her uncle Syd Fearing, a local handyman, and wife also lost their beloved pet "Little Dog" and two cats.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
nowhabersham.com

Fire forces Mount Airy family from their home

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire Friday in Mount Airy. The fire broke out at 154 Evergreen Trail, forcing the residents from their home. Habersham E-911 dispatched Habersham County and Demorest firefighters to the scene. They arrived to find smoke showing from the...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Boston

10 Forced Out After Fire In Lawrence At Multi-Family Home

LAWRENCE (CBS) — 10 people were forced out of a multi-family home on Margin Street in Lawrence after a fire on Sunday night. Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the department received multiple calls about the fire at around 9:30 p.m. “The deputy on arrival had heavy fire blowing out the first floor and out onto the second floor. People were exiting the building, scattered,” said Chief Moriarty. There was a report of a person still inside, but crews did not find anyone inside the home. Firefighters were able put out the blaze, but remained on the scene late Sunday night to watch out for any flare-ups. Firefighters on the scene after a fire broke out at a two-story home in Lawrence. (WBZ-TV) The cause of the fire is unknown, and there are no reported injuries at this time. The Andover and Methuen Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire.
Lima News

Bath family escapes mobile home fire

BATH TOWNSHIP — A Bath Township family escaped a fire late Thursday morning that destroyed their mobile home as well as the one next to it. Firefighters from the Bath Township Fire Department found the mobile home on lot 30 fully involved when they arrived at the 2145 N. Dixie Highway mobile home park at 11:12 a.m.
11Alive

Two firefighters injured in Lawrenceville responding to fire allegedly set by man in his own home

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Two firefighters were injured Saturday night, the county's fire and emergency service said, after a man allegedly set a fire in his own home. In a release, Gwinnett Fire said the two firefighters had burn injuries from the incident and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The injuries were described as not life-threatening.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WFMY NEWS2

Police: Shots fired at home, child hit while asleep in bed

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are asking for the public's help after a 10-year-old child was hurt when a home on Shaw Street was shot at Sunday. Burlington Police said they were notified that a 10-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries. During the investigation, officers determined the...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

No one hurt after large fire at home in Fayetteville, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was injured Wednesday evening after a large fire at a home in Fayetteville, the fire department said. Fayetteville firefighters responded to a home along the 2100 block of Galax Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find heavy fire visible from the front of a large two-story residence, a news release said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy