Magic's Gary Harris: Ruled out Monday

Mulder will get the start in place of Cole Anthony (ankle) in Monday's game against the Bucks, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports. With both Anthony and Gary Harris (hand) sidelined, the Magic will roll with Mulder at one guard spot -- presumably alongside Jalen Suggs -- as they take on the Bucks for the second time in three nights. Mulder has appeared in only five games this season, and Saturday's loss marked his first appearance in which he saw more than four minutes of action. Mulder finished that contest with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt) and four rebounds in 16 minutes. The Kentucky product started six games for Golden State in 2020-21, averaging 14.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.2 made threes (43.2% 3Pt) across 22.0 minutes.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO