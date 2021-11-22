ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Gary Harris: Ruled out Monday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Harris (hand) will not play Monday against the Bucks. The oft-injured guard is...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Gary Harris playing with Orlando's second unit on Wednesday night

Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the New York Knicks. Harris will come off Orlando's bench after Jalen Suggs was picked as Wednesday's starter in New York. In a matchup against a Knicks' team playing with a 97.4 pace, our models project Harris...
NBA
numberfire.com

Kevin Durant (shoulder) ruled out for Nets versus Magic

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (right shoulder sprain) has been ruled out of Friday's game versus the Orlando Magic. Durant is a new addition to the injury report and the Nets haven't provided any details about his shoulder. He played a full 37 minutes on Wednesday and appeared fine while shooting 9-of-16 from the field. James Harden will lead the offense on Friday while there should be more minutes available for guys like DeAndre' Bembry, Bruce Brown, and James Johnson. Blake Griffin and Patty Mills also gain more value with Durant out.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nets star Kevin Durant ruled out Friday vs. Magic

The Brooklyn Nets recovered quickly from Tuesday night's blowout loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors with a double-digit win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. They'll look to make it back-to-back victories on Friday when they host the Orlando Magic, but the team will have to do it without arguably their best player.
NBA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Gary Harris starting on Saturday in place of injured Cole Anthony (ankle)

Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris is in the starting five for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Harris will get the start on Saturday with Cole Anthony sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against the Bucks. Harris' Saturday projection includes 13.4 points,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Gary Harris
CBS Sports

Magic's Mychal Mulder: Set to start Monday

Mulder will get the start in place of Cole Anthony (ankle) in Monday's game against the Bucks, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports. With both Anthony and Gary Harris (hand) sidelined, the Magic will roll with Mulder at one guard spot -- presumably alongside Jalen Suggs -- as they take on the Bucks for the second time in three nights. Mulder has appeared in only five games this season, and Saturday's loss marked his first appearance in which he saw more than four minutes of action. Mulder finished that contest with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt) and four rebounds in 16 minutes. The Kentucky product started six games for Golden State in 2020-21, averaging 14.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.2 made threes (43.2% 3Pt) across 22.0 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's E'Twaun Moore: Remains out indefinitely

Moore (knee) remains out and is yet to see the floor this season. The Magic continue to handle Moore's status on a game-by-game basis, but there's been no indication that he's close to making his season debut. Whenever he's healthy, the 32-year-old may have trouble locking in a consistent role for a Magic team mired in a rebuild.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
lakersnation.com

Frank Vogel Says Trevor Ariza & Kendrick Nunn Are Going To Have Immediate Opportunity To Make Impact For Lakers When Healthy

It feels like the Los Angeles Lakers have been treading water through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. At 10-11, the Lakers are far from being the team many predicted they would be in the offseason as there are several factors working against them. The primary factor has been health as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have already dealt with injuries while projected rotation pieces in Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn have yet to make their debuts due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively.
NBA
The Spun

NASCAR Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michael Jordan

Legendary Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan has a very commanding presence, both on and off the basketball court. In recent years, Jordan has gotten involved in other sports, namely NASCAR. The NBA Hall of Famer is part owner of 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Denny Hamlin. The NASCAR team...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy