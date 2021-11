HS2 route scrapped | Boris Johnson "betrayed the North" by scrapping the HS2 Eastern leg to Leeds and scaling down the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme between Manchester and Leeds, Sir Keir Starmer has said. Grant Shapps told MPs that the new £96 billion Integrated Rail Plan for the North and the Midlands will instead deliver "faster" train journeys both earlier and cheaper. This graphic shows the revised plan and Greg Smith MP sets out why HS2 is unviable, unaffordable and undeliverable. Meanwhile, the original architect of the Prime Minister's social care plan has criticised Government changes which could make poorer pensioners pay tens of thousands of pounds more towards the cost of their care.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO