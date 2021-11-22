ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Last chance to book tickets for HR Excellence 2021

HRmagazine.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReflecting the profession's ability to go above and beyond their job description, this year's theme is the 'magic of HR', with entertainment and a venue to fit the bill. Two new categories, Best Crisis Management Strategy...

www.hrmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
musingsofamuse.com

40% or More On Estee Lauder Last Chance Items

Enjoy 40% Off Estee Lauder Last Chance items! Blushes, palettes, skincare, and more. Isabella is just an average everyday geeky girl who doesn’t blend her eyeshadow correctly, wears too much blush, and hopes she never finds her holy grail products because she likes the thrill of the chase so much. Her mission is to bring you super honest reviews on makeup, skincare, fragrance and all things beauty. She’s in no way an expert on the topic and she sure as hell isn’t a super model. But she’s passionate about makeup and is seeking like-minded individuals that like pina coladas, getting caught in the rain, and ones that enjoy spending hundreds of dollars at Sephora without feeling buyer’s remorse. If you’re that person feel free to reach out and leave a comment or follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Bloglovin‘.
MAKEUP
columbiagorgenews.com

Sandor Katz celebrates book launch in HR Nov. 29

Sandor Katz is the New York Times bestselling author of “The Art of Fermentation,” which won a James Beard Award, sold more than 500,000 copies, and has been translated into more than a dozen languages. His latest book, “Sandor Katz’s Fermentation Journeys,” is both a global exploration of ferments and...
HOOD RIVER, OR
HRmagazine.co.uk

How valuable are sabbaticals?

The pandemic led many people, from students to senior managers, to question their values and how they use their time and energy – professionally and personally. Time off, or spent working from home, became an enforced sabbatical for some, instigating a new view on work/life balance, but a more structured approach will be beneficial going forward.
LONGEVITY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crisis Management
HRmagazine.co.uk

The evolution of the interview

With the UK unemployment rate dropping to 4.7% and job vacancies topping one million, what should employers be looking for when interviewing for new talent?. At TheSoul Publishing, we are throwing out the old standards and re-evaluating what we ask at interviews to help us find the best possible fit not only for the role itself but also for our company culture.
JOBS
Spotlight News

Guilderland Public Library News: Live Virtual Storytime

Let’s meetup via Zoom for an interactive storytime on Thursday. Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m., ideal for children ages infant-age 5. We’ll read books, sing songs and enjoy a fun time together!  Please register online, where you’ll find a list of common household items that can be used with the songs and rhymes. We also […]
GUILDERLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy