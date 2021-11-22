Golden Alert issued for Powell County, Kentucky man

POWELL COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a man out of Powell County, Kentucky.

According to the Powell County Sheriff’s Department, Ellis Rife, 90, of Clay City, Kentucky, was last seen leaving his home on Fife Lick Road on Sunday, Nov. 21. Reports say he was driving a maroon 2005 Saturn Relay with the tag number KY8685GY.

Authorities say Rife is a dementia patient who has to take daily medication for his well-being.

According to the sheriff’s department and Powell County 911 Dispatchers, Rife has property in the Salyersville area of Johnson County and the Kite Community of Knott County.

Anyone who has seen Rife or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, the Kentucky State Police, the Powell County 911 Dispatch at 606-663-4116, or the Powell County Sheriff’s Department at 606-663-2226.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.