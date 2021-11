“He’s a jogger turned hero! This man takes a detour from his run after seeing smoke coming from a home in Scotts Valley, California. He rings the doorbell to alert the homeowners, but gets a recorded message saying they aren’t available. Then, a woman’s voice comes on over the Ring doorbell. He tells the homeowners their house is on fire, and they immediately think of their pets inside. Courtney Polito gives him the security code, where there are two Dachshunds, a rabbit and a cat.” – Inside Edition.

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO