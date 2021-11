The migration to streaming video has seemed almost de rigueur for nearly every platform out there. Television networks have raced to put their formerly-vaulted content on streaming platforms; just look at CBS and its rush to post enormous quantities of early television content on Pluto TV. One major problem persists, however, and it’s what to do with the news. Should it stream? Or should it maintain its primarily linear presence? Solving this puzzle is proving increasingly challenging, especially for major news networks.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO