State Police: Driver dead after log truck overturns during single-vehicle crash in Carrsville

CARRSVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say the driver of a log truck died after the vehicle overturned in Carrsville Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Myrtle Road.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the log truck was traveling southbound on Old Myrtle Road when it ran off the roadway onto the soft shoulder and overturned.

State police say the logs crushed the cab with the driver inside, the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The driver, identified 54-year-old Emporia resident Linda Gail Tomlin, died at the scene.

Police said Tomlin wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

No further information has been released.

