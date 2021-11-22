ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos, WR Courtland Sutton agree to four-year, $60.8M extension

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R04ht_0d3zX12U00

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million contract extension, Sutton's agency, Milk & Honey Sports, announced Monday.

The agency said the extension includes $34.9 million guaranteed and keeps the wide receiver under contract with the Broncos through the 2025 season.

Sutton, 26, joined the Broncos as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 2019 Pro Bowl selection caught 43 passes for 617 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games so far this season.

Sutton was scheduled to become a free agent this off-season.

Sutton totaled 1,112 yards and six scores on 72 catches in 16 games in 2019. He missed 15 games in 2020 due to an ACL tear.

The Broncos signed fellow wide receiver Tim Patrick to a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension last week. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler also are under contract with the Broncos through the 2023 season. Hamler and Jeudy joined the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Broncos (5-5) host the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

This week in the National Football League

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
NFL
Denver Post

With his players, Broncos coach Vic Fangio addresses fatal car crash caused by former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III

Broncos coach Vic Fangio addressed his team before practice Thursday to talk about the car crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs, the Raiders’ first-round pick in 2020, was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level of twice Nevada’s legal limit His Corvette slammed into the rear of a car that caught fire at impact, killing a 23-year old woman and her dog.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The Denver Broncos#Milk Honey Sports#Acl#The Los Angeles Chargers
ClutchPoints

Shannon Sharpe’s net worth in 2021

Shannon Sharpe was a tight end in the NFL for 14 years. He is a member of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. For this one, we will take a look at Shannon Sharpe’s net worth in 2021. Shannon Sharpe’s Net Worth in 2021...
NFL
CowboyMaven

CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar. But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Are the Denver Broncos loading up to make a 2022 run at Aaron Rodgers?. On Monday, the Broncos locked up another one of their key skill players, signing wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a big extension. This is the second notable wide receiver move the Broncos have made as of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To The Cowboys’ Shocking Loss

The fact that the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday isn’t really that shocking, but the manner in which they did is pretty stunning. Dallas was crushed by Denver, 30-16, in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score would indicate. The Cowboys got down to the Broncos, 30-0, before scoring some points in garbage time.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Broncos Announce Three Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday that they’ve activated G Austin Schlottmann from the COVID-19 list and designated ILB Micah Kiser for return from injured reserve. The Broncos also signed G Zack Johnson to their practice squad. Here’s the Broncos updated practice squad:. T Quinn Bailey. TE Shaun Beyer. T Drew...
NFL
lamarledger.com

Broncos agree to three-year extension with wideout Tim Patrick

After developing from an undrafted prospect into Denver’s most reliable receiver over the past two seasons, Tim Patrick is being richly rewarded. The Broncos are finalizing a three-year contract extension for Patrick, a league source confirmed. Parick, 27, signed with Denver’s practice squad in 2017 and made his NFL debut in 2018. Since then, he has 127 catches for 1,798 yards and 11 touchdowns while emerging as one of the league’s most sure-handed receivers.
NFL
theScore

Report: Broncos, Patrick finalizing 3-year, $34.5M extension

The Denver Broncos and wide receiver Tim Patrick are finalizing a three-year contract extension, sources told Mike Klis of 9News. The deal carries a maximum value of $34.5 million and includes $18.5 million guaranteed, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Patrick, who ranks second on the Broncos in receiving with 523...
NFL
UPI News

Waller, Kittle, Gronkowski lead Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings

MIAMI, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Darren Waller, George Kittle, Rob Gronkowski, Mark Andrews and Noah Fant lead my Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2021. Dalton Schultz, Kyle Pitts, Dallas Goedert, Evan Engram and Pat Freiermuth round out my Top 10 options for Week 12. Dan Arnold and Jack Doyle are among my low-end tight end streamers.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Details On Broncos WR Extensions

The Broncos have been busy handing out money to their wideouts recetnly, extending both Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick over the past few weeks. Thanks to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, we’ve now got some details on those new contracts. Patrick’s contract was reported as a three-year pact worth...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
220K+
Followers
45K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy