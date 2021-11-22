‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Highlights Lucy and Kate’s Growing Relationship

During the last “NCIS: Hawai’i” episode on Nov. 8, fan-favorite couple Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) finally rekindled their romance.

Kate and Lucy seemed to have a rocky on-again-off-again relationship earlier this season. But during Episode 7, titled “Rescuers,” the two finally reconnected for good and decide to pursue their relationship in secret. Lucy even mentioned how “secrets can be fun too,” indicating that the two’s clandestine relationship might even get a little steamy in later episodes.

The official “NCIS: Hawai'” social media accounts are here for it. The show’s Twitter and Instagram pages posted side-by-side pictures of Lucy and Kate looking at each other to show just how sweet the two can be together.

“Because we could all use some #Kacy content. #NCISHawaii,” the show captioned the post. “Kacy” is the relationship named that mashes together Kate and Lucy’s names.

Fans flooded the comments with praise for the duo. “One more week until #Kacy is back!! Loving the content,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Yes!!! yes, we can always use more #kacy!” someone else said.

“Literally dying without new #Kacy content, can’t wait till y’all are back,” another fan commented. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait until Monday, Nov. 29, a week from today, for any new “NCIS: Hawai’i” episodes.

“Hurry up please I miss them,” one impatient fan commented on Twitter. Don’t worry, we miss them too, as well as the rest of the cast of the show. We’ll likely only get a few quick episodes in before the series stops for its midseason break over the holidays.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Closes Out Scorpio Season With Shoutout to November Birthdays

November was a busy birthday month for the cast of “NCIS: Hawai’i.” No less than three cast members celebrated during the Scorpio season, with special shoutouts from the show.

“Scorpio season may be coming to an end, but our love for these [scorpion emoji] sure isn’t,” the show captioned a recent tweet. Let’s break down these November birthdays.

On Nov. 9, the show’s lead Vanessa Lachey celebrated her birthday alongside co-star Jason Antoon. She also shares a birthday with her husband, Nick Lachey. To celebrate, “NCIS: Hawai’i” treated the two to Hawai’i-themed birthday cakes.

“Having a great shared birthday w/ @VanessaLachey on the set of @NCISHawaiiCBS today – thanks for all the love. #NCISHawaii,” Antoon wrote on his personal Twitter account. Can we appreciate the tiny Vanessa and Jason figurines on the cakes?

Yasmine Al-Bustami, on the other hand, celebrated her Scorpio birthday a little bit earlier than her co-stars on Nov. 5. The show also posted a tribute to Al-Bustami, featuring a cast photo of her as Special Agent Lucy Tara.