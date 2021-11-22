ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Over 90% of State's K-12 School Employees are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

By NBC Connecticut
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 90% of Connecticut's K-12 school employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the governor's office announced Monday. In a survey conducted by the state Department of Education, 93%...

