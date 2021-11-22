ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Shahnawaz Hussain inaugurates 'Bihar Pavilion' at Trade Fair, says state achieving new heights under Nitish Kumar's leadership

buffalonynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The 40th Indian International Trade Fair, dedicated to Bihar, was inaugurated by Industry Minister of the state, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on the occasion of "Bihar Diwas", on Monday at New Delhi. On the occasion, the Minister said that Bihar is scaling new heights...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Piyush Goyal inaugurates International Trade Fair on Sunday

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated The India International Trade Fair (IITF), the 40th edition of IITF and mobile app. "The participation in this trade fair has crossed 3000 smallbig businesses. Women MSME entrepreneurs are given stalls, free of cost. Other MSMEs, including startups, have been given a 40 percent discount by ITPO", he tweeted.
INDIA
buffalonynews.net

Uddhav Thackeray attends state cabinet meeting virtually

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Days after his cervical spine surgery, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray virtually attended the state cabinet meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House here on Thursday. The Chief Minister had participated virtually from HN Reliance Hospital through a vision system. At the beginning of the...
HEALTH
buffalonynews.net

Opposition leaders who bashed COVID-19 vax are jabbed today: JP Nadda

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 25 (ANI): Taking a swipe at the Opposition parties for "misleading people" regarding the COVID-19 vaccines during its initial stage, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday said that they who "bashed the vaccine then and called it names, have themselves received the jabs."Addressing the BJP workers here, Nadda said, "When COVID started in 2020, a task force was set up in April, and India was prepared to develop its own vaccines. Within 9 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave two vaccines to India. Parties coming here now used to tell others to not get vaccinated, that trials haven't been done properly.""They used to call it "Modi teeka", "BJP ka teeka". Today, they have all received the vaccine. I ask them, "how was Modi teeka?" Did you receive protection from disease? They misled people. They opposed the people of India while opposing PM and now they're asking for votes," he added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manoj Tiwari
buffalonynews.net

SP chief hits back at PM Modi's remark about previous govt neglecting development of UP

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that "if the BJP government at the Centre would have passed the proposal of Firozabad airport during the SP government, then development in Uttar Pradesh would have progressed towards perfection."Taking to Twitter, the SP chief said, "If the BJP government at the Centre would not have stopped the proposal of Firozabad airport during the SP government, then at this time ''churis (bangles) would also have got a chance to be associated with 'jewar' (jewellery).""The development of Uttar Pradesh government would have progressed towards perfection. Only the SP government can give a new flight to the development of UP," he said further in a tweet.
INDIA
AFP

Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis

After decades commuting on New Delhi's parlous roads, office worker Ashok Kumar spends more time than ever stuck in the gridlock that packs the Indian capital's thoroughfares and pollutes the city. Kumar spends nearly four hours each day in a "gruelling journey" to and from his home on Delhi's far southern outskirts, alternating between commuter buses, private shared taxis and rickshaws.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Trade Fair#Bihar Pavilion#Ani#Bharatiya Janata Party#Bihar Legislative Council
buffalonynews.net

Common issues will help unite Opposition: TMC ahead of Parliament's Winter Session

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Amid the cold war between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress over defections of leaders, the latter on Sunday said common issues will help unite the Opposition. TMC has already stated that it will emphasize on the issues like women's reservation Bill, disinvestment of profitable...
POLITICS
The Independent

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar-India border area

An earthquake struck the border region between Myanmar and India on Friday, with tremors being felt in neighbouring Bangladesh. According to India’s National Centre for Seismology, the 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck in the early morning hours on Friday, at around 5.15am IST at a depth of 12km and about 140km from Aizawl in northeastern India. There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties. No landslides or liquefaction were expected in the area either, according to US Geological Survey but it noted that damage could have “occurred in highly susceptible areas.”According to testimonies posted by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy