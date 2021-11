Springfield’s two hospitals say they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID by early January unless they have an approved exemption. The State Journal-Register reports both HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital say they will comply with a new federal mandate requiring the vaccine for health care workers, unless they have an approved exemption on religious or health grounds. The policy would not provide for an option of testing in lieu of vaccination.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO