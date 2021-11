With Michigan basketball set to take on Seton Hall for the third game of the season on Tuesday evening, Juwan Howard got otherwise big news. Howard had one of the cheapest contracts in the Big Ten but on the heels of winning the conference’s regular season in 2020, he was due for something of an upgrade. Well, he got it, as the Michigan basketball program announced that Howard is signing a five-year extension that will carry him into the 2025-26 season.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO