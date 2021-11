All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. MUTTS Canine Cantina presents Santa Paws where visitors can bring their pups to take photos with Santa Paws, just in time to send out seasonal holiday greeting cards. It’s the perfect excuse to whip out the ugly holiday sweaters and get a taste for the holidays right around the corner. And for those wanting to adopt a dog, Rahr to the Rescue, among other organizations, will be on-site with adoptable pets.

