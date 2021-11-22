Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin leaves band; replacement to be announced soon

Members from *NSYNC, New Edition, NKOTB, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees and O-Town gather for Christmas special. ABC’s A Very Boy Band Holiday will feature appearances by some of the most beloved members of iconic boy bands, including Joey Fatone (*NSYNC), Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC), Lance Bass (*NSYNC), Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men), Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men), Bobby Brown (New Edition), Michael Bivins (New Edition), Joey McIntyre (NKOTB), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), Nick Lachey (98 Degrees), Drew Lachey (98 Degrees), Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees), who will rock the holidays with classic tunes and their groups’ greatest holiday hits — and some special surprise guests to help celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. A Very Boy Band Holiday airs Monday, December 6th from 8-9 pm EST on ABC. The special can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Comments / 0