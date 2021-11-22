ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin leaves band; replacement to be announced soon

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitesnake has parted ways with bassist Michael Devin, who’s been a member of the band since 2010. The David Coverdale-fronted rock group announced the news Sunday in a post on the singer’s and his band’s social media pages. The message reads in part, “WHITESNAKE & bassist Michael Devin have...

