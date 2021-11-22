ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten's Offensive Player, Freshman Of The Week

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jcs7w_0d3zL0RZ00

For the second time this season, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named both the Big Ten’s offensive and freshman player of the week following his performance in Ohio State’s 56-7 win over Michigan State.

The redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 32-of-35 passes for 432 yards and a school-record-tying six touchdowns in just over two quarters of action, as he played just one series in the second half.

During that span, Stroud also completed 17 consecutive passes to break the school record of 16 set by former quarterback J.T. Barrett in 2017 and then tied by Justin Fields in 2020.

Stroud has now tied Barrett for the most Big Ten freshman of the week awards in school history (7) and trails former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor by just one week for the most in conference history. Taylor won the award eight times in 2017.

As mentioned, this is also the second time that Stroud has been named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week. He earned the honor following Ohio State’s 66-17 win over Maryland on Oct. 9, when he threw his previous career high of five touchdown passes.

Stroud – who ranks second in the nation in passing efficiency (186.7) – is one of three Buckeyes to be named the conference’s freshman of the week this fall, joining running back TreVeyon Henderson and quarterback Kyle McCord following wins over Tulsa and Akron, respectively.

He’s also one of three Ohio State players to win the conference’s offensive player of the week award, joining Henderson and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who earned it following his four-touchdown performance against Purdue.

Henderson and Wilson’s were co-offensive player of the week, as they shared it with Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, respectively.

