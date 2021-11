The Youngstown State women's basketball team battled through eight ties and 14 lead changes but held on to beat Detroit Mercy 64-56 on Saturday afternoon at Calihan Hall. The Penguins trailed the Titans 54-53 with 3:20 left in the game but closed out the game on an 11-2 run. Lindsey Linard's three-point play sparked an 8-0 spurt that finished with another and-one by leading scorer Lilly Ritz, which put the Penguins up 61-54 with 39 seconds remaining. YSU went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line to keep the game out of reach.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO