‘Children Of The Mist’: IDFA Review

By Nikki Baughan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young Hmong girl in Northern Vietnam struggles against a pre-ordained path in Diam Ha Lei’s compelling first feature. Dir: Diem Ha Le. Vietnam. 2021. 92min. High in the mountains of North Vietnam, the Hmong community is isolated from the rest of the world as much by their ancient traditions as...

IN THIS ARTICLE
seattlepi.com

‘Children of the Mist’ Review: Extraordinary Vietnamese Doc Follows a Clash of Values Over a Child’s Marriage

Like many girls her age, 12-year-old Di is not easily parted from her phone. All but welded to her hand, it’s the device through which she communicates most freely, sharing secret thoughts with her friends about the boys she likes, before cautiously approaching the boys themselves. But if it connects her local social network, it’s also her window onto a world far bigger and more modern than her remote rural village in the mountains of north Vietnam — where underage marriage for girls like Di is a longstanding local custom. On the brink of such a wedding herself, she attempts to reconcile what she knows of 21st-century feminism with a normalized family tradition, giving rise to internal and community conflicts that Diem Ha Le’s first-rate documentary “Children of the Mist” parses with even-handed intelligence and complexity.
RELATIONSHIPS
