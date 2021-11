While the Name Isn’t Great, the Trailer Isn’t Half Bad. Mario Smash Bros. has been the, if not the only platform fighting game that everyone thinks about and plays. Well, that’s being challenged. Previously, there was the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, as released by publisher GameMill Entertainment, with some mixed reviews. But now there’s a new platform fighting game by Warner Brothers that is set to come to out-and unlike the other two games, this one will be free to play.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO