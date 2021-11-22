Powerful Women: Let's Talk - 63: Vivian TerMaat

You’ve got to wonder where this show is going to start and where it’s going to stop. Plus, as it’s already been seen with Marvel Zombies, the super-powered undead get to keep using their powers in a very impressive way, which is apparently not hard to explain since, unlike other zombies, the heroes tend to keep their personalities and intelligence, but can’t get past that need to consume living flesh. The Marvel Zombies have managed to do a few very disgusting things and have also been shown to be highly resilient, but the rot is the one thing that none of them get away from, other than the hunger and the pain that they continually suffer through. If one were to think that a healing factor would be beneficial in this case, they would be wrong since healing factors are one of the few things that are negated when a Marvel hero becomes a zombie apparently, and it’s kind of obvious that even if they did work, the heroes might go from being zombies to normal and then back to zombies since the virus does appear to be much stronger.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO