A played Elvis Presley guitar was one of the many Rock N’ Roll items sold at a Times Square auction this past weekend, and it sold for thousands of dollars. Presley’s 1972 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar was recently in the Elvis-A-Rama Museum in Las Vegas until recently, according to Guitar World. The music star played the guitar on stage and used it during the mid to late 1970s.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO