Colombia targets 3Bboe increase in oil reserves over the next 20 years

After a harsh 2020 where a combination of sharply weaker oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic caused investment and production to plummet, questions are emerging as to the viability of Colombia’s hydrocarbon sector. Petroleum once seen as a powerful driver of the strife-torn Latin American country’s economic miracle is fast emerging as a threat to Colombia’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Crude oil is Colombia’s primary legal export (Spanish) having generated $9 billion for the first 9 months of 2021 or 32% of the Andean country’s total exports by value. It is then coal and coffee, which at 12% and 7% respectively, that round out Colombia’s top 3 exports by value. Petroleum is also responsible for 3% (Spanish) of the crisis-riven country’s gross domestic product. For those reasons, Colombia’s petroleum industry is a key driver of the economy and the local currency, the peso, is correlated to the price of crude oil.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO