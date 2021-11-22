ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Colombia targets 3Bboe increase in oil reserves over the next 20 years

offshore-technology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombia is reportedly planning to add three billion barrels of oil equivalent (Bboe) to its hydrocarbon reserves by 2040. These additional reserves would guarantee energy self-sufficiency in the country, according to Colombia’s National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) president Armando Zamora. During the virtual forum hosted by the Colombian Petroleum Association...

www.offshore-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Russia’s Oil Reserves Are Becoming Increasingly Hard To Recover

Nearly all of Russia’s oil production will consist of the so-called hard-to-recover crude reserves unless the country speeds up and incentivizes exploration, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday. “Almost 100% of our production will be hard to recover over the term of ten years,” Sorokin said, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

TotalEnergies and Eni looking to invest in Libyan oil and gas projects

France’s TotalEnergies and Italy’s Eni are planning to make investments in oil and gas projects in Libya, as the nation’s economy recovers from a decade of civil war and conflict. TotalEnergies have signed various agreements with Libyan authorities for the sustainable development of the natural resources in the country. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Reserves#Colombia#Oil And Gas#Interconexi N El Ctrica#Isa#Mhcp
offshore-technology.com

Lewis Petroleum Properties records 0.79% increase in production in July 2021

Lewis Petroleum Properties recorded an increase of 0.79% in total oil and gas production to 1,35,868.31 boe/d in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s USL48 database. The oil and gas production of Lewis Petroleum Properties grew 28.38% in July 2021 from 1,05,831.47 boe/d in July...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Colombia Desperately Needs To Ramp Up Its Oil Production

After a harsh 2020 where a combination of sharply weaker oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic caused investment and production to plummet, questions are emerging as to the viability of Colombia’s hydrocarbon sector. Petroleum once seen as a powerful driver of the strife-torn Latin American country’s economic miracle is fast emerging as a threat to Colombia’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Crude oil is Colombia’s primary legal export (Spanish) having generated $9 billion for the first 9 months of 2021 or 32% of the Andean country’s total exports by value. It is then coal and coffee, which at 12% and 7% respectively, that round out Colombia’s top 3 exports by value. Petroleum is also responsible for 3% (Spanish) of the crisis-riven country’s gross domestic product. For those reasons, Colombia’s petroleum industry is a key driver of the economy and the local currency, the peso, is correlated to the price of crude oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Oil firms set to spend £16.6 billion on decommissioning over next decade

The work will see 1.2 million tonnes of material from old platforms and installations removed for reuse or recycling, industry body OGUK said. UK oil and gas firms are being forecast to spend some £16.6 billion on decommissioning work over the next decade – with 1.2 million tonnes of disused oil and gas installations from the North Sea expected to be removed for reuse and recycling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
industryglobalnews24.com

Japan is considering releasing oil reserves

The Japanese government has already begun preparations to release part of its oil reserves, to counter rising oil prices. This action has been taken in response to the request made by the U.S. government. Highlights. Japanese government prepares to release its oil reserves. Currently, the price of oil stood at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Japan mulls releasing oil reserves to respond to increasing prices: Reports

Tokyo [Japan], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government is considering to release crude oil reserves to curb the oil prices growth, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Saturday, citing sources. Previously, Japan resorted to this measure only in case of natural calamities or disruptions in overseas supplies caused by unstable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Reserves sale may give U.S. oil an edge over OPEC+ crude in Asia

The U.S. move to shoulder the bulk of oil sales in a joint reserves release is making its crude cheaper, bringing it closer to being viable for Asian customers to opt for American cargoes over Middle Eastern supplies. The 50-million-barrel release announced by President Joe Biden is weighing on West...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
d1softballnews.com

Oil records worst crash of 2021: what will OPEC do?

Friday 26 November the Petroleum recorded its worst day of the year, plunging to its lowest level in more than two months. The new variant called Omicron and from South Africa sparked fears of a slowdown in demand just as supply is increasing. THE crude oil prices suffered one of...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Oil Laughs At Strategic Reserves Release

Oil jumps after US releases reserves, signaling it’s not enough. Dollar relatively stable ahead of US data and Fed minutes. Stocks mixed, RBNZ disappoints, Turkish lira implodes. Oil unscathed. After weeks of speculation, the United States announced that it will release 32 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

One-day commodity diesel price decline greatest in more than 30 years

The decline in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange Friday was historic. Oil and equity markets fell broadly on fears of the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. And in the case of the ULSD market on CME, the most basic building block for determining the ultimate retail price of diesel, its decline was one of the largest in the history of the contract going back to 1980.
TRAFFIC
offshore-technology.com

US to release 50 million barrels of oil in bid to ease prices

President Biden has this week announced 50 million barrels of oil will be made available from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, in a coordinated effort to ease pressure on oil prices that is also being undertaken by China, India, the UK, Japan and South Korea. In a statement to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower; Lockdowns and Japanese Reserves Weigh

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Monday, continuing the recent selloff as Covid-related lockdowns in Europe and the potential release of supply from Japanese strategic reserves weighed on the market. By 9:05 AM ET (1405 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.8% lower at $75.31 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy