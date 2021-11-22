ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Millennials Priced Out of Home Ownership

By Martin Armstrong - Armstrong Economics
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Spread the lovemore Why do 20% of Millennials (25-40-year-olds) in the...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Ownership#On The Rise#Millennials#Rents#Homeownership
Park Record

Park City Home: The Price of Popularity

Everyone who’s recently purchased property in Park City, or even spent a minute glancing at local real estate listings, knows that this is an expensive place in which to settle. Over the last year and a half, the numbers have gotten truly stratospheric. According to the Park City Board of...
PARK CITY, UT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Stressful City To Buy A House

The U.S. housing market is on fire, driven by a rising stock market, low mortgage rates, and a new ability of millions of American’s to relocate. According to the carefully followed S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index, home prices nationwide rose 19.8% in August, compared to the same month last year. Among the 20 cities tracked by […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
GlobeSt.com

Is Gen Z Interested in Home Ownership? It Depends Who You Ask

Few Gen Zers view homeownership as “extremely important” compared to Millennials, according to new research from Apartment List. Some 87% of Gen Z respondents to the survey view homeownership as being at least somewhat important, similar to the rate for millennials. However, just 26% said it’s “extremely” important compared to 35% of young Millennials.
HOME & GARDEN
Mercury News

They said it: Crazy home prices

“If you own a mechanic shop, you might be able to buy a home. But not if you’re a mechanic.”. — Jeff LaMont, a third-generation real estate agent whose father bought their Millbrae home in 1956 for $15,000 (about $150,000 in today’s dollars) that he said now would fetch about $2 million, far beyond the reach of many families.
REAL ESTATE
WJBF

HUD aims to boost home ownership for buyers with student loan debt

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The Federal Housing Administration is aiming to boost home ownership for buyers with high student loans. The new policy updates how student loan monthly payments are calculated which means buyers with high student loans will now be eligible for more loan assistance. It could also help narrow the racial gap […]
AUGUSTA, GA
moodyonthemarket.com

Home Prices Rise

It remains a strong sellers market with real estate inventory still limited and the price of homes going up. RealComp CEO Karen Cage tells Michigan News Network the median home sale price has gone up from $208,000 last year to $227,000 this October. “[It’s] because the inventory is down so...
REAL ESTATE
Syracuse.com

Harsh vibe continues for home buyers in 2022

Let’s get right to it: The 2022 housing market seems likely to be a watered-down version of 2021. That means while price increases might be slowing and competition could be a little less intense, overall we’re still looking at an abnormally hot market. We wouldn’t call this a housing “bubble,”...
REAL ESTATE
Gunnison Times

‘Priced out’

After Micah Russell accepted a position at Western Colorado University in 2019, he and his wife took a risk and bought a house unseen. They knew if they waited the prices might climb and they’d be unable to move to the Gunnison Valley. The home they found was priced considerably...
GUNNISON, CO
themreport.com

More Millennials Open to Purchasing a Home at Auction

The poll, conducted from October 25-27 online by The Harris Poll on behalf of ServiceLink, surveyed more than 3,000 consumers, ages 18 and older, on where they believe the housing market is headed in 2022, and on their attitudes toward purchasing a home at auction. Overall, the poll found that...
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Auctions Attract Millennial Homebuyers

More homes are expected to hit the auction market this year as the forbearance moratorium expires. Three in five U.S. consumers (62%) would consider buying a home at auction with one in ten (10%) saying they’ve already done so. 75% of millennials would consider buying their home at auction compared...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy