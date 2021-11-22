Millennials Priced Out of Home Ownership

“If you own a mechanic shop, you might be able to buy a home. But not if you’re a mechanic.”. — Jeff LaMont, a third-generation real estate agent whose father bought their Millbrae home in 1956 for $15,000 (about $150,000 in today’s dollars) that he said now would fetch about $2 million, far beyond the reach of many families.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO